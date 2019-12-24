Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:58 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

For 25 years, the Ocean China Restaurant along Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville has served the community with delicious Chinese cuisine.

Ocean China announced with a heavy heart that they are closing their operation. The closure went into effect on Saturday, Dec. 21st.

In a Facebook post, owners Koon and Amanda said, “The people of Bartlesville have welcomed us with open arms, and for that, we will be forever grateful. We have raised our children here, developed many friendships and loyal customers over the years, and we will cherish those memories.”

They would go on to say that it is time for them to retire and spend more time with family. Many thanks went out to the staff, customers, and the entire community for being part of Ocean China.