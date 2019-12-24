Posted: Dec 24, 2019 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

As winter begins, the Pawhuska Emergency Management Services wants to remind you how important it is to have a carbon monoxide detector inside your home.

If you, or someone you know, heats their home in an abnormal way, make sure they have one of these detectors, as they can save your life. You are unable to smell or taste carbon monoxide. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, a loss of breath, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

The Pawhuska Emergency Management Services adds that you should double-check the smoke detector batteries in your home.