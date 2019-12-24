Posted: Dec 24, 2019 12:32 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 12:33 PM

Tom Davis

All are welcome for a free Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day! That’s the word from Friend-In-Deed’s George George Halkiades and Chelli Bea.

The free meal, served by over 100 volunteers, features a sit-down presentation where the meal is brought to you.

The Adams Blvd Church of Christ at 3700 Adams Blvd is playing host to this event which is into its 17th year. Serving is 11:30am to 2:30pm.

To request transportation or volunteer call (918) 914-1152.