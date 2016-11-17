Posted: Dec 24, 2019 1:34 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The city of Pawhuska owns a property in downtown Pawhuska and now they are looking to sell it to someone who could house even more people in Pawhuska. City Manager Dave Neely says someone in the hotel industry is coming to look at this tract of land to start the new year.

Neely first announced that the city would be trying to attract a brand name hotel to town at a city council meeting in September.

We will have updates on this story as they become available.