Posted: Dec 24, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley mentioned that utility companies are violating permit applications in his district. As a result, he wants to do something about it.

For each permit violation a company commits, it costs $10,000 plus attorney fees. Pasley says he has caught the City of Skiatook violating the permit application twice this year. Pasley said they were installing a several thousand volt electric line under a road. Director of Planning and Zoning, Jake Bruno, explains just how dangerous violating these applications can be.

Pasley would like to make the utility companies dig each line up so that they know each specification is right. If it isn't the county could be held liable for damages.