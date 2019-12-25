Posted: Dec 25, 2019 2:43 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2019 4:34 AM

Tom Davis

Authorities say a fleeing driver was killed when he went off the side of a Kansas road and struck multiple trees near the state's southern border with Oklahoma.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Robert Jackson was being pursed by law enforcement around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the road went from pavement to gravel. That caused him to loose control of the pickup truck he was driving about 4 miles north of Coffeyville.

The crash log doesn't say what started the pursuit.