News
Posted: Dec 25, 2019 2:43 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2019 4:34 AM
Driver Fleeing Police Killed in Crash Near Coffeyville
Tom Davis
Authorities say a fleeing driver was killed when he went off the side of a Kansas road and struck multiple trees near the state's southern border with Oklahoma.
The Kansas State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Robert Jackson was being pursed by law enforcement around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the road went from pavement to gravel. That caused him to loose control of the pickup truck he was driving about 4 miles north of Coffeyville.
The crash log doesn't say what started the pursuit.
« Back to News