Posted: Dec 25, 2019 9:03 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2019 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department has received plenty of serious speeding complaints and they have turned to technology to combat the issue.

The BPD recently obtained an electronic traffic management system called “TraffiCloud” through an Oklahoma Highway Safety Grant. A single unit costs about $4,500.

City Manager Mike Bailey says TraffiCloud will allow the BPD to gather data about traffic in a specific area in the community and says it is an excellent tool with a great reporting unit software that will help them slice up that data.

Data collected include the rate of traffic per hour, the number of vehicles, the speed of each vehicle, and the average speed of all vehicles. Again, this will allow the BPD to take an analytical approach at where to best place their resources to ensure that they are maximizing their efforts to keep your roadways safe.