Posted: Dec 25, 2019 11:43 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2019 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Effective January 1st, Pawhuska Police Officers who live outside the city limits will have to keep their cars at the police station overnight. This is something Police Chief Nick Silva isn't pleased about because he says it will take longer for his officers to respond to crimes taking place across town. City Manager Dave Neely gives his reasoning for taking the cars away.

Neely says this will be a way for the city to save some money as the new year rolls around.

Silva and Neely have met in an attempt to come up with some sort of compromise, but the two have yet to find a solution.