Posted: Dec 26, 2019 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2019 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Parks & Recreation Department has announced that the City will be mulching Christmas trees again this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard.

Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced in area, just east of Madison Blvd.

Trees will be accepted through January 26, 2020. The trees will be ground down and mulch will be made available to the public.

Citizens who need additional information may call the Parks & Recreation Department at 918-338-4154.