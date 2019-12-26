Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2019 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

“It’s about improving customer service.” Those are the words of Lisa Beeman, Bartlesville Community Development Director when talking about a new software program that will make dealing with the city of Bartlesville agencies much easier and less time consuming.

It’s called InterGov. Some parts of city government have been using it already, but now it is about to go live for the Department of Community Development which oversees things such as Parks & Recreation; Building and Construction Services; Engineering; CityRide; Neighborhood Services; Planning & Zoning Services Applications; Forms & Fee Schedule; and Business Development.

Beeman says it simplifies things for you saying, “It’s a management software system that integrates all the various functions of the different departments of the city into one system where we can streamline processes and share information across all city departments.”

Beeman says more information on how to use the system and available tutorials should come out around January 6, 2020.

Listen to Lisa Beeman explain the system