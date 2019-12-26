Posted: Dec 26, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2019 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced several months ago that filmmakers of, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be filming parts of the movie in Osage County. Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely says things are rolling along quite smoothly for that to take place.

Neely has been told filmmakers expect to start shooting in April and he adds that many residents across the area will be extras in the movies.

For those not in the movie, Neely said there is still plenty of work to be done if anyone is interested in helping with the production of the motion picture.

The movie is based off of a book written by David Grann in 2017.