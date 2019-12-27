Posted: Dec 27, 2019 5:40 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 5:40 AM

Tom Davis / AP

A group seeking a public vote on whether to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma has temporarily abandoned its effort.

The Associated Press reports two proponents of the initiative petition — Amy Young and Vanessa Avery — notified the Secretary of State’s office on Monday that they were withdrawing the petition they filed earlier this month.

Young said in a statement she grew concerned about the impact that recreational marijuana might have on existing medical marijuana businesses and on children who are currently able to receive medicinal marijuana.

A spokeswoman for the group, Michelle Tilley, says they plan to rewrite the petition to include greater protections for the medical marijuana industry and submit it again.