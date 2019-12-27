Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:02 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

The man accused of killing former Coffeyville resident Melinda Sprague Corona, has been arrested in Wichita.

Ahmed Khaasanouva Bey was booked Friday morning at 4:52 AM on a count of first degree murder. He's being held at the Sedgwick County Jail as of this report also on an A&D hold which means that he doesn't have an option to be released on bail.

Bey had only been out of prison for approximately six months after a 20 year prison sentence for murder.

41-year-old Corona had been missing since Monday, December 23rd.