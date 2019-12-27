News
Brandon Tadtman
Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:02 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 10:54 AM
Man Accused of Killing Coffeyville Woman Arrested
Tom Davis
The man accused of killing former Coffeyville resident Melinda Sprague Corona, has been arrested in Wichita.
Ahmed Khaasanouva Bey was booked Friday morning at 4:52 AM on a count of first degree murder. He's being held at the Sedgwick County Jail as of this report also on an A&D hold which means that he doesn't have an option to be released on bail.
Bey had only been out of prison for approximately six months after a 20 year prison sentence for murder.
41-year-old Corona had been missing since Monday, December 23rd.
