Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:17 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for what appears to be a brief meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will give a safety update and will talk about what FEMA is doing to help the residents of the county.

At last weeks meeting, District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley talked about utility permit violations that were taking place across his district. Pasley made it clear that he wants to see continued discussion on this topic in the coming weeks.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.