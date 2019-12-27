Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:23 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 12:24 PM

Max Gross

Several people made court appearances during Washington County District Court arraignments on Friday morning.

Tevin Jones of Bartlesville appeared on charges of domestic abuse assault and battery stemming from a previous incident. Jones saw his bond set at $5,000.

Thomas Musgrave of Bartlesville was presented with charges of domestic abuse assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim or the minor child involved.

Also, 25-year-old Shawna Pearson appeared on a complaint of felony child neglect. The state will take the weekend to continue to gather information. Charges could be filed Monday. Pearson is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.