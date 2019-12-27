Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:37 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 12:37 PM

Max Gross

A vehicle struck a pedestrian late Thursday night in Osage County in Tulsa City limits. A 2002 Ford Econoline van was driving northbound on 52nd West Avenue, and struck an unidentified male who was walking in the northbound lane. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The pedestrian was transported to Tulsa’s St. John Hospital with apparent leg and head injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol cited pedestrian action as the cause of the accident. The condition of the pedestrian is being reported as normal.