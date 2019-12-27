Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 12:59 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Independence, Kansas woman appeared in Montgomery County Court earlier this week. 18-year-old Benjamin Mason is being charged with premeditated first degree murder for the alleged killing of Kimberly Meeks. Mason is also being charged with attempted first degree murder for shooting at another victim.

The incident occurred on Main Street and Laurel Street on December 14. Mason remains in custody on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is set for January 14.