Posted: Dec 27, 2019 2:11 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County voters who are wanting to use an absentee ballot to vote in the 2020 election year need to submit an absentee ballot application to the Election Board Office in Pawhuska as soon as possible. Voters who wish to send in absentee ballots can use that method for individual elections or all elections if they so choose for the 2020 election year.

Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau encourages early voting saying that, “We have many federal, state and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election.”

Applications are available at the Osage County Election Board Office and they can also be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. The first 2020 election in Osage County takes place January 14th and a list of all other elections throughout the year can be found at elections.ok.gov.

It has also been announced that Wynona School has decided to close three Osage County precincts for the Wynona Special School Election, which is scheduled to take place on February 11th.

State law allows a school district to close a precinct if it’s not entirely within the district’s boundaries and if there are fewer than 100 registered voters in that part of the precinct. There are only 31 total registered voters in the three precincts. Voters registered in precincts 108, 112 and 306 will receive an application to fill out an absentee ballot. These ballots must be returned to the County Election Board by Wednesday, February 5th.

For more information, call 918-287-3036. The Election Board Office is located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.