Posted: Dec 27, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's downtown Streetscape project, which originally began to take shape in 2010 is finally becoming a reality nearly 10 years later. The project was originally going to cost just under $700,000. The cost has since been raised to 1.2 million dollars with the City of Pawhuska paying $100,000 and the Osage Nation paying just over $125,000. Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely says the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is footing the rest of the bill.

Crews are expected to begin work on this project in early spring.