The Oro Valley Police Department said Steven Brashear, 66, was last seen at a restaurant near the Tucson Mall on Dec. 7.
The OVPD said Brashear, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, came to Arizona in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with another man.
After eating at restaurant, Brashear allegedly got into a different car with different person and has not been seen since.
The OVPD said Brashear’s cell pinged near Oracle and Hardy roads, but neither Brashear nor the phone were found during a search of the area.
Brashear’s family said he has made suicidal statements recently but the lack of communication is highly unusual.
Brashear is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds and has green eyes.
Anyone with information is call 520-229-4900 or 88-CRIME.