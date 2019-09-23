Posted: Dec 30, 2019 7:21 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 7:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Over the next few days we will highlight some of the best stories from the calendar year across Osage, Washington and Nowata counties, as our year in review will continue until 2020.

Regardless of the level of football, it is hard to find the end-zone, especially from 50-yards out.

However, that is exactly what an eighth-grade Copan girl did in the middle of October, making her score one of the longest touchdowns scored by a female in organized football in the state.

During a 38-8 win for the Copan Jr. High football team against Welch, eighth grader Charish Billy, or as her fellow Hornets call her, Billy Braids, scored a 50-yard touchdown to help put the Lady Hornets over the top.

It is one of the only times a female has scored a touchdown in Jr. High or above organized football in the state of Oklahoma. Head coach of the Copan Jr. High club, Shawn Edwards, says Billy fits right in with her teammates.

In the fourth quarter of the eventual Hornet win, Billy took a counter play as a wingback 50-yards for a score. It was her first career touchdown, as Billy spends most of her time on the field as a defensive back and a guard on the offensive line. She has only been in the game as a wing back a handful of times. Billy walks us through the play where she found the end zone.

It was a foot race to the endzone after the initial hole opened up on the offensive line, but Billy out ran the Welch boys for six points, to help improve Copan to 4-3 on the year.

Edwards says that Billy will likely fit in as a defensive back once she gets to the high school level, and she intends on playing football into next year as a freshman.

In addition to football, Billy plays basketball, baseball, softball and track.