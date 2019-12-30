Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 4:40 PM

Tom Davis

Another week, another holiday and another shift in the schedule for your weekly Bartlesville trash pickup.

Sanitation crews will be working Tuesday, Dec. 31, so Tuesday trash routes will be collected as normally scheduled.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says Wednesday commercial routes will be serviced the next day, on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The recycling center will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.