Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:51 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 9:51 AM

Tom Davis / AP

A group seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is refiling their petition that seeks a public vote on the issue. Two Oklahoma City residents filed the new petition Friday with the Secretary of State's office.

The group's last attempt earlier this month was met with a fierce backlash from many in the state's burgeoning new medical marijuana industry.

The Associated Press reports the proponents saying they withdrew their last petition and rewrote it to include greater protection for the medical marijuana industry and their patients.

A second, separate petition to decriminalize marijuana also was filed Friday by a Tulsa man.