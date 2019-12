Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 10:43 AM

Max Gross

Listen to KWON's year in review program on Tuesday, December 31 on KWON AM 1400--FM 93.3. The program will air at 10 a.m. thanks to Conoco Phillips and Phillips 66. We will review several notable stories from around the Washington, Osage and Nowata counties. Also, the top stories in sports will be covered.