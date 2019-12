Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:35 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be holding a blood drive on Tuesday, January 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Osage Nation Law Building in Pawhuska.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 918-287-5482 or go to obi.org. All donors will get a long sleeved, “Follow Your Instinct” T-shirt. The Osage Nation Law Building is located at 1071 Grandview Lane.