Posted: Dec 30, 2019 12:42 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had no new business and there were no utility permits to sign. The only business on Monday’s agenda was getting an update on how things have been going across the county from Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts. He let the commissioners know FEMA relief is finally beginning to trickle in.

The next round of money that comes to the county will go towards portions of District Three.