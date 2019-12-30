Posted: Dec 30, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts talked about a donation the county received from the Tulsa Fire Department.

As Emergency Manager, communication between Roberts and the Tulsa Fire Department began a couple of years ago when he asked them to donate a fire engine to Barnsdall. The fire truck that Barnsdall had was given to Shidler at that time.

Baker Hughes donated six tanker trucks to the county. These are worth anywhere between $20,000 and $25,000 each. Roberts said he would like to do something special to thank Baker Hughes for their donation.

Roberts concluded by saying that for those who qualified for the storm shelter grant, the deadline to have the storm shelters installed in their homes is Thursday, Jan. 30. He hopes to get this grant again next year.