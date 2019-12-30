Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A seven-month-old child left unattended in a vehicle led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Bartlesville woman. Shawna Pearson was originally arrested on a complaint of child neglect but the charges were altered to misdemeanor outraging public decency.

According to an affidavit, Pearson left an infant unattended in a running, unlocked vehicle in the Bartlesville Walmart parking lot. An officer observed the child in the car for 15 minutes while Pearson was inside the store. Pearson stated that she did not know it wasn’t okay to leave the child in the vehicle.

Pearson appearied in Washington County Court after posting a $5,000 bond. Pearson entered a plea of guilty on the misdemeanor charge.