Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for a Saturday domestic incident at the Lighthouse Outreach Center. Mathew Scalese appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, Scalese and the victim were at the Lighthouse on Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville. The two allegedly got into an argument about an incident that occurred in the past. Scalese became upset and the victim went to get the outreach center director. When she tried to do this Scalese allegedly grabbed her by the arm to prevent her from getting help.

Officers observed a red mark resembling a handprint on the victims arm. Two minor children observed the incident. Bond for Scalese was set at $500.