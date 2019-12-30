Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 5:32 PM

Max Gross

A December 18 hearing was heard in the litigation against Terry Donaldson Jr., who is accused in the August 2018 killing of Gregg Meidl. A Pre-trial matter was discussed on record between the State of Oklahoma and Donaldson’s two defense attorney’s.

Both sides argued on the matter of a state witness from Nashville, Tennessee being present during trial. Ultimately, Judge Russell Valcaw ruled that the witness must be present. The trial is set to begin February 5, 2020.

Two co-defendants, Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander agreed to plead guilty in exchange for 15-year sentences on second degree murder charges. It is alleged that the trio was out attempting to burglarize vehicles when Meidl confronted Donaldson. Donaldson then allegedly shot Meidl in the head. He died from his injuries.

Donaldson is represented by Kristi Sanders of Bartlesville and Sapulpa attorney Travis Smith.