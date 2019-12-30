Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska will be holding some special events this week to ring in the New Year.

On Tuesday, there will be a roping event. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. and the roping begins at 8. Pick one and draw two for $120 to enter. There is a mandatory $20 prize fee per contestant and the high money winner of the day gets a saddle. The average winner of each roping gets a trophy breast collar.

On Wednesday, there will be a barrel race. The race starts at 2 p.m. with the pee-wee’s, then the youth, followed by the open division. Entry fee varies in price between $20 and $40 depending upon what you sign up for. Text pre-entries to 918-559-2357.

American Bucking Bull Inc. will be bringing their bull riding organization to town on Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and children under the age of 6 are admitted free. The event begins at 7 p.m.

The Osage County Fairgrounds is located at 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska. For further information, contact Trent Watson at 918-766-6043.