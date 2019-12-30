News
Osage County Fairgrounds
Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2019 3:50 PM
Fairgrounds Holding Events as New Year Approaches
The Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska will be holding some special events this week to ring in the New Year.
On Tuesday, there will be a roping event. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. and the roping begins at 8. Pick one and draw two for $120 to enter. There is a mandatory $20 prize fee per contestant and the high money winner of the day gets a saddle. The average winner of each roping gets a trophy breast collar.
On Wednesday, there will be a barrel race. The race starts at 2 p.m. with the pee-wee’s, then the youth, followed by the open division. Entry fee varies in price between $20 and $40 depending upon what you sign up for. Text pre-entries to 918-559-2357.
American Bucking Bull Inc. will be bringing their bull riding organization to town on Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and children under the age of 6 are admitted free. The event begins at 7 p.m.
The Osage County Fairgrounds is located at 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska. For further information, contact Trent Watson at 918-766-6043.
