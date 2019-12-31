Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:20 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2019 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

A month has passed, but Mr. Klean Car Wash – formerly known as Gusher Car Wash – is open in Bartlesville.

To celebrate, Owner Willie Short said they are offering free car washes all day Tuesday. Short said it is good to be back and they would like you to drop by to see what is new.

Mr. Klean Car Wash has new equipment, they have no blowers, and new LED lighting as you go through the tunnel. Short said they hope this will enhance your car washing experience in Bartlesville. He said they have also added new soaps and waxes. Throw in the mat cleaner and you are set.

However, the excellent changes do not stop there. Short said they are also offering a monthly membership.

A sticker will be place in your windshield if you desire to become a member. All you have to do when you visit Mr. Klean is drive up, your sticker will be read by a computer, and you will be set to get your car washed.

Short said you would be able to get your car washed any day of the month. He said your credit card would be charged at the start of each month. Monthly membership charges will start at $18 a month which will include unlimited car washes. Vacuums at the formerly known Gusher Car Wash will still be free.

While they no longer go by Gusher Car Wash, Short explained that they changed their name to Mr. Klean because they own Mr. Klean Car Washes in the Tulsa area. He said they thought it would be better to be affiliated under one name.

And going back to the monthly memberships at Mr. Klean, Short said the membership would be good at any of their locations, not the Gusher Car Wash solely. He said that is why they changed the name to Mr. Klean.

Renovating and continuing to be a part of Bartlesville is something special to Short and the Mr. Klean staff. Short said he did not grow up in Bartlesville, but he would have loved to have grown up here. He said the people are great and the reaction to their changes has been great.

If you would like to get your car washed for free and see the changes at Mr. Klean Car Wash in Bartlesville this New Year's Eve, you can visit them at 2604 SE Washington Blvd. Mr. Klean is manned Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.