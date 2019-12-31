Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2019 10:43 AM

The State of Oklahoma has agreed to a one-year extension with Cherokee Nation on the hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said: “I appreciate the Cherokee Nation working in good faith with my office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on a one-year Hunting and Fishing compact extension. This compact creates a partnership between the State of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our great state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for members of the Cherokee Nation that are also Oklahoma residents.”

The compact gives statewide hunting and fishing rights to all Cherokee Nation citizens who are also Oklahoma residents. Under the compact, the Cherokee Nation must purchase and issue a minimum of 150,000 compact licenses to its Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 65 years old at a fee of $2 a license. Each compact license encompasses the rights and regulatory requirements of an annual Oklahoma hunting license, an annual Oklahoma fishing license, and a single deer license and a single turkey license per calendar year.

The compact between the State and Cherokee Nation first went into effect on January 1st, 2016 under the Fallin administration. The original compact included a termination date of Dec. 31st, 2018, and was given a one-year extension by the previous administration.

The Stitt administration has also been in discussions with the Choctaw Nation about extending for one year the Nation’s similar hunting and fishing compact set to expire on New Year's Eve.