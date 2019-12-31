Posted: Dec 31, 2019 11:19 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2019 11:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is offering free classes on a way to live healthier and prevent diabetes in Pawhuska. They will provide tips on how to lose weight and get in a routine for exercising.

The class will be offered at 4:45 in the afternoon on Jan. 6 at the Civic Center in Pawhuska. The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a CDC recognized lifestyle change program. It is designed to prevent type two diabetes. Those who are at risk for type two diabetes are also welcome to attend.