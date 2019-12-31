Posted: Dec 31, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2019 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The top news story in 2019 across a large portion of the state will be how the spring flooding affected people's lives, the county roads and the terrain across the area. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said this has been very costly for the county, but he said the county is finally beginning to get some financial relief.

Roberts thanks all of the county employees who have worked hard throughout the year getting the roads back in order.

Roberts added that he hopes everyone who has been affected by the flooding rains this year has a brighter year in 2020.

Roberts wants everyone to know that the Blackburn Bridge is taken care of by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Because of that, they are having to wait on ODOT to complete the paperwork before they can begin fixing the bridge.