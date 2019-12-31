Posted: Dec 31, 2019 4:18 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2019 4:18 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an early December domestic abuse incident. Brian Guess appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit, an argument occurred between Guess and the victim. She stated that he became upset because he did not have water for a shower. The victim claimed this was because she was doing laundry. Guess then allegedly tried to rip the washing machine away from the wall.

The victim said that Guess began scratching her face. He then allegedly put the victim in a headlock. The victim also says that Guess ripped out a chunk of her hair. The victim had injuries consistent with her statement.

When a deputy arrived he located Guess on the north side of the home. While getting a statement from the victim, Guess ran away and was unable to be located. He was arrested this week on a warrant. Bond was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.