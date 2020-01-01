Posted: Jan 01, 2020 5:57 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2020 7:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Radio Baby Derby is off and running. So, far no New Year’s baby arrival at Ascention St. John Hospital as of 8 A.M., January 1, 2020.

The parents of the first baby of 2020 in Bartlesville our Baby Derby wins a prize package including: Baby’s first Bible from Get Real Ministries, $50 Visa gift card from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home, car wash for mom and dad at Mr Klean, a nice gift for mom from Windles Rock and Jewelry, $25 gift card from Hideaway Pizza, oil change from Tate Boys Tire, an arrangement from Flowerland and dinner for mom and dad at Frida’s Cocina Mexicana.