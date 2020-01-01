Posted: Jan 01, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2020 10:44 AM

Max Gross

It was a relatively quiet night as Washington County rang in the New Year. Sheriff Scott Owen told KWON that deputies made only four arrests over the course of the night. That number would not be unusual for any other day of the year.

Of the arrests only one was for driving under the influence, another was for domestic abuse and two others were arrested on pre-existing warrants. Owen said he heard positive reports of people taking advantage of designated drivers and ride sharing services after celebrating the holiday.