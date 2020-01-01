Posted: Jan 01, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2020 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department was offering free rides for revelers who had a little too much fun ringing in the New Year. Dispatchers received nine phone calls and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard was glad to see this.

Bevard did say there was one arrest made as the night went on.

There were no injuries in that accident. Bevard says they will continue to offer this program on New Years Eve and plan it around other holidays as well.