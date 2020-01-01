Posted: Jan 01, 2020 3:08 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2020 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Americans celebrated New Year’s Eve in style on Tuesday to bring in 2020, and while Oklahomans took part in the festivities, they played it safe.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on New Year’s Day, they did not work a single fatality crash in our great state during the holiday. The OHP said they like when they can report good news, and they pray fatality crashes will be down moving forward in 2020.