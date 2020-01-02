Posted: Jan 02, 2020 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The ice rink by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot located at 2nd and Keeler is open to the public for a little while longer.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the Ville started on Friday, Dec. 6th. Sherri Wilt, the President and CEO of the Chamber, said it has been great seeing everyone having fun with the event again this year. She said the event gets bigger every year, each year the Chamber learns things, and each year they add something new.

The ice rink is open now until Sunday, Jan. 5th. The hours for the ice skating rink are 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. each day. After the weekend, the ice rink will officially close for the season.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will also look to bring the holiday spirit to downtown Bartlesville next December, but for now, they would love to enjoy the remainder of this season with you. This year is the third year for Christmas in the Ville.