Posted: Jan 02, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be putting on healthy cooking classes on each Tuesday from January 14th through February 4th. The classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. and they will take place at the Osage Nation Civic Center in Pawhuska.

The goal of the class is to teach individuals how to cook healthy meals for your family using common foods found in the kitchen. Each week they will focus on a different nutrition subject and participants will make a meal together.

Class sizes are limited to 12 and pre-registration is required. To do so, call the Public Health Nursing Home at 918-287-5482. Attend all four classes and receive an instant pot pressure cooker. There will be other incentives to help you make healthy meals.