Posted: Jan 02, 2020 11:59 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 11:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place Saturday, Feb. 1st at the Brooks Walton Activity Center on Skiatook’s High School Campus. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be the featured speaker at the 2020 banquet and individual tickets will cost $40. A corporate table, which can seat up to eight people, costs $350. You are encouraged o buy tickets before they sell out.

The Chamber is also looking for sponsors and speakers for the 2020 monthly luncheons. To attend the chamber banquet or make an inquiry about the luncheons, contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702 or email admin@skiatookchamber.com.