Posted: Jan 02, 2020

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation has opened applications for 12 scholarships that they are pleased to administer.

You can download the application and carefully note the requirements for each scholarship on their website – bartlesvillecf.org. Click on the “Scholarship” tab on the home page to find the applications.

Completed applications and any required attachments should be mailed or delivered to the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Their address is 208 E 4th St. Bartlesville, OK 74003.

The deadline for all scholarships is March 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Any incomplete or late applications will not be considered. You can find descriptions of each scholarship to be administered by the Bartlesville Community Foundation on our website – BartlesvilleRadio.com.

The 2020 scholarship applications became available January 1st, 2020. A brief description of each scholarship can be found below:

Birdies for Scholarships - Must be associated with BHS golf team. Judged on scholastic achievement, financial need, service to school, essay quality, and a 3.0 or higher GPA on the four-point scale. Recipient could receive up to $2,000.

Blair Thompson Russell Memorial Scholarship - BHS graduating senior with minimum 2.5 GPA. Strong moral character and citizenship during high school. Overcome personal obstacles in life but demonstrated academic dedication throughout. Planning to attend university, college, jr. college, trade or vocational school. Recipient could receive up to $1,000.

Bud & Brad Horsman Scholarship - Senior at Caney Valley High School. Judged on scholastic achievement, financial need, service to school, essay, 3.0 or higher GPA based on four-point scale. The 3.0 GPA or higher must be maintained. Recipient could receive up to $1,000.

Carol Ann Cone Legacy Scholarship - BHS graduating senior intending to pursue degree in education. Judged on scholastic achievement, extra-curricular involvement, clarity of personal essay and letters of recommendation. 3.0 GPA or higher required. Recipient could receive up to $1,000.

D.D. Boesiger Memorial Scholarship - HS or Tri-County Tech students from Washington (OK), Osage (OK), Montgomery (KS) or Chautauqua (KS) counties intent on pursuing a degree in STEM or Aviation- related field and/or to become a private pilot. 3.0 GPA or higher must be maintained. Consideration of students active in extra-curricular activities focus on mentoring youth. Essay and letters of recommendation required. Recipient could receive up to $2,000.

Green Country Cattlemen Association Scholarship - Washington County Student and Nowata County Student’s who are actively involved in the beef industry. Must describe involvement in FFA, 4H, FCA, etc, and other extracurricular activities. Must be eligible for enrollment. Recipient could receive up to $1,000.

Karl “Fritz” Krueger Music Scholarship - Graduating senior from Dewey High School with a 3.5 GPA or higher who intends to pursue a degree in vocal music. Must write an essay and explain service to school. Recipient could receive up to $500.

Lennie Baker Scholarship - Open to music students in area schools who display great leadership. Applicant must provide a letter of recommendation by a music teacher or private music instructor, write three short essays. Recipient could receive up to $500.

Lou Skurcenski Memorial Scholarship - BHS graduating senior and participant in high school athletics. Scholastic achievement, financial need, service to school & community, congeniality with students, staff & faculty will be judged. 3.0 or higher GPA based on the four-point scale required. ACT scores required. 2.5 GPA or higher must be maintained. Recipient could receive up to $4,000.

Melvin Shoesmith Scholarship - A Copan High School graduating senior interested in attending university, college or tech school. Letters of recommendation, short essay and ACT score required. 2.0 GPA or higher. Recipient could receive up to $1,000.

Service League Scholarship - Senior attending a Washington County high school or a resident of Washington County. Judged on scholastic achievement, need, service to school and community, and work ethic. Must have achieved a 2.5 GPA based on the four-point scale. 2.5 GPA or higher must be maintained. Recipient could receive up to $5,000.

Zona B. McCracken Memorial Scholarship - For a Nowata High School senior. Judged on scholastic achievement, financial need, service to school, essay, 3.0 or higher GPA based on four-point scale. 2.5 GPA or higher must be maintained. Recipient could receive up to $5,000.

For information about other local, state, and national scholarship resources visit Lowe Family Young Scholar’s website.

If you have questions or need further information, contact the BCF at 918.337.2287.