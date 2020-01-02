Posted: Jan 02, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Wednesday marked the deadline for the City of Pawhuska to come to an agreement with the Pawhuska Police Department on whether or not officers would be able to take home their vehicles once their shift ended. Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva reports that no deal was reached.

Silva says he plans on getting the Fraternal Order of Police involved, along with legal counsel so that they can hopefully find a resolution.

Silva stressed the importance of his officers being able to take their vehicles home with them at night.

Silva says the collective bargaining will begin immediately.