Posted: Jan 02, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 3:23 PM

Max Gross

An Independence, Kansas man was arrested on an October warrant for threatening to perform an act of violence as well as a new charge for domestic assault and battery. Devin Myers appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing three total misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit, a victim reported that he was assaulted by Myers on October 21. The incident occurred on the 1500 block of Sante Fe Avenue in Bartlesville. The victim claims Myers ran up behind him and struck him in the back of the head. This knocked him to the ground where Myers allegedly continued to strike him.

Myers then allegedly made a verbal threat on the victim’s life. He claimed the two had a dispute over a possibly stolen fish tank. After the incident, Myers drove away in a damaged Nissan Titan pickup.

Myers was then arrested on Wednesday after an alleged incident in which he punched a female victim in the face. Myers entered guilty pleas on two charges of assault, but plead not guilty to threatening an act of violence. His aggregate bond was set at $7,500.