Posted: Jan 02, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2020 3:18 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after attempting to break into a female victim’s home and then sending threatening text messages the next day. Christopher Taylor appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing misdemeanor charges of damage to private property and threats to kill.

According to an affidavit, on December 29 Taylor continued a trend of harassment against a female victim he used to live with. The victim stated he came to her residence several times but she wouldn’t let him in. He then showed up at her place of work wanting to talk. Later that day he messaged her saying he was going to come to her house and he eventually did.

Taylor knocked several times before kicking the door causing it to break away from the frame. Several people in the home witnessed the incident. Then in the early hours of December 30 Taylor was continually calling the victim. He then allegedly sent text messages saying, “I am going to kill you”, “I am going to strangle you” and “you ruined my life.”

The victim said Taylor had never been violent in the past but she was worried he would act on his threats based on the previous incident. Bond for Taylor was set at $10,000. He entered a guilty plea to the damage of private property charge.