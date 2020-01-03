Posted: Jan 03, 2020 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank associates conducted a “Pay it Forward” campaign the week of Dec. 16th, performing random acts of kindness throughout the area.

More specifically, each branch in Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata and Vinita – as well as Caney, Kan. – were given $100 to pay it forward in their communities. The random acts of kindness included:

Surprising people at a local gas station by purchasing their gas, food and drinks

Helping pay school lunch debts for students at Lincoln Memorial Elementary School

Purchasing items for customers at Dollar General and Walmart

Providing hot chocolate and baked goods for Salvation Army bell ringers

Providing funds to Madison Middle School’s STEM food pantry, which helps keep students full while they are learning in class

Additionally, Bartlesville Radio listeners were asked how they would pay it forward if they received $100. Five winners were then selected and paid it forward by:

Buying Walmart gift cards for Ray of Hope Advocacy Center to give to domestic abuse victims attempting to flee their situations

Purchasing supplies for the Washington County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Supporting Grand Lake Mental Health Center’s efforts to address mental illness in the community

Purchasing 10 $10 gift cards for underprivileged children

Helping buy Christmas gifts for a local family that experienced a heartbreaking year

Kyle Hubbard, Arvest Bartlesville's president, said even a small act of kindness can go a long way, and that quickly became evident in thier first year of this campaignd. He said it was amazing to watch their associates work together in deciding who they could help and how.

Arvest Bank looks forward to continuing this program in the years to come. They hope others will join their associates in being mindful of ways to pay it forward when opportunities present themselves throughout 2020.