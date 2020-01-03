News
Posted: Jan 03, 2020 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 10:07 AM
Arvest Bank Conducts Pay It Forward Campaign
Arvest Bank associates conducted a “Pay it Forward” campaign the week of Dec. 16th, performing random acts of kindness throughout the area.
More specifically, each branch in Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata and Vinita – as well as Caney, Kan. – were given $100 to pay it forward in their communities. The random acts of kindness included:
- Surprising people at a local gas station by purchasing their gas, food and drinks
- Helping pay school lunch debts for students at Lincoln Memorial Elementary School
- Purchasing items for customers at Dollar General and Walmart
- Providing hot chocolate and baked goods for Salvation Army bell ringers
- Providing funds to Madison Middle School’s STEM food pantry, which helps keep students full while they are learning in class
Additionally, Bartlesville Radio listeners were asked how they would pay it forward if they received $100. Five winners were then selected and paid it forward by:
- Buying Walmart gift cards for Ray of Hope Advocacy Center to give to domestic abuse victims attempting to flee their situations
- Purchasing supplies for the Washington County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- Supporting Grand Lake Mental Health Center’s efforts to address mental illness in the community
- Purchasing 10 $10 gift cards for underprivileged children
- Helping buy Christmas gifts for a local family that experienced a heartbreaking year
Kyle Hubbard, Arvest Bartlesville's president, said even a small act of kindness can go a long way, and that quickly became evident in thier first year of this campaignd. He said it was amazing to watch their associates work together in deciding who they could help and how.
Arvest Bank looks forward to continuing this program in the years to come. They hope others will join their associates in being mindful of ways to pay it forward when opportunities present themselves throughout 2020.
