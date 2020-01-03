Posted: Jan 03, 2020 12:01 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

In December, Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap requested a speed limit analysis on Gap Road from Guy Engineering.

Guy Engineering came back to Commissioner Dunlap with recommended speed limits for various locations along gap road. This includes data on each curve radius in the area.

The data is pictured below.

Based on the data, Commissioner Dunlap said County crews are going to start placing speed limit signs on the roadway that is located four miles south of Bartlesville. He said the speed limit signs will be between 25 to 40 miles per hour in that stretch that connects East 2400 Road to State Highway 123 in Osage County.

Washington County will need be able to enforce the speed limit all the time because they do not have the patrol vehicles and personnel to be in the area at all times. Commissioner Dunlap did say that he hopes people honor those recommended speed limits for their safety.

According to Guy Engineering, the majority of the road met the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The report said there is an average traffic count of 970 vehicles per day.

The analysis cost Washington County $30. The sign installation itself is said to cost just under $500. This is something Commissioner Dunlap believed would be beneficial. He said that he did not feel as if he was qualified to determine what the speed limits were, which is why Guy Engineering was called for the analysis

The engineering firm is a professional group that typically handles this work. Commissioner Dunlap said he felt as if getting them involved would be money well spent. He said someone who actually has experience in this area needed to make the call on the speed limits on Gap Road.

Commissioner Dunlap said all speed limit signs should be installed by Tuesday, Jan. 7th.