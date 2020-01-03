Posted: Jan 03, 2020 1:38 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

In the next Bartlesville City Council meeting, a recommendation from the Bartlesville Development Authority to appropriate $150,000 as development assistance for a combination Jimmy's Egg and Bricktown Brewery near the old Kmart facility will be weighed.

David Wood, the BDA President, will present this recommendation to the Council. In December, Wood explained this process with other BDA members during a special called meeting.

The developers are confident with building their stores in Bartlesville. Wood said they typically take a building and renovate it, but they are wanting to develop something completely new near the Kmart facility located off of U.S. Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Cost of the land has the developer's investment group a little concerned that it is outside of their Return of Investment or ROI. This is why they are requesting $150,000 for development assistance, which would be payable upon Certificate of Occupancy for the two specific brands (Jimmy's Egg and Bricktown Brewery).

Wood said the developers took a full 80-percent substitution discount. He said per policy, they are qualified for just over $151,000 from Bartlesville's Economic Development Fund.

The recommendation will be heard on Monday, Jan. 6th when the Bartlesville City Council meets. Their meeting will convene at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. at 7:00 p.m.

Also in the meeting, the Bartlesville City Council will discuss and possibly take action to award a bid for library materials and processing supplies. After this agenda item is considered, a public hearing, consideration and possible action on a request to close a portion of a 20-foot wide utility easement lying within Lot 1 of Colonial Estates 18th Addition will take place.

Later in the meeting, the Bartlesville City Council will consider adopting an ordinance to amend Chapter 4, Article 12 of the Buildings and Building Regulations. This concerns the use of barbed wire and electric fences with the Bartlesville City Limits.

Towards the end of the Bartlesville City Council meeting, Micah Siemers, the Director of Engineering for the City, will give a presentation on project information for potential General Obligation Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects.